Flashback: Biden Said in 2015 That Life Begins at Conception

President Joe Biden said Friday that he does not agree with pro-lifers that believe life begins at conception, a drastic change in views from just six years ago.

Speaking at a press conference on the recently enacted abortion law in Texas, Biden said that he does not support the notion that a baby's life begins once they are conceived.

"I respect those who believe life begins in the moment of conception – I respect that," he said. "Don't agree but I respect that."

The president's remarks are a stark contrast from comments he made on the abortion debate from as recent as 2015, when he was in agreement with pro-lifers on when a person's life begins.

"I’m prepared to accept that at the moment of conception there’s human life and being, but I’m not prepared to say that to other God-fearing, non-God-fearing people that have a different view," he said during a 2015 interview

Biden in 2015: "I'm prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being." pic.twitter.com/1ZPCVWjxJY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 3, 2021

He also voiced this belief back in 2008, when he said that he was "prepared as a matter of faith to accept that life begins at the moment of conception."

Biden had also previously been a supporter of the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for most abortions, until he reversed his stance during his 2020 election campaign amid pressure from Democrats.

Biden's comments on Friday come after a reporter previously pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki about why the president, a Catholic, supports abortion access despite his own religion condemning the procedure.

REPORTER: "Why does the President support abortion when his own catholic faith teaches it is morally wrong?"



PSAKI: "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is a difficult thing." pic.twitter.com/Xzz2Fwhh0O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2021

Catholic teachings state that abortion procedures and infanticide are "abominable crimes."

"The inalienable rights of the person must be recognized and respected by civil society and the political authority," the Catholic Catechism reads.

"When the state does not place its power at the service of the rights of each citizen, and in particular of the more vulnerable, the very foundations of a state based on law are undermined," it also reads.