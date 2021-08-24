New York's New Governor Promises Mask Mandates, Other COVID Protocols in Schools

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced Tuesday she would implement new school coronavirus safety measures across the state, including mask and vaccine requirements, during her first day as governor following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo.

Just hours after being sworn in as governor, Hochul told New Yorkers she would instruct state health officials to mandate masks for anyone wishing to enter a public or private school. She also expressed her desire to require school faculty and staff to be vaccinated or receive weekly coronavirus testing.

"None of us want a rerun of last year’s horrors with COVID-19, therefore we will take proactive steps to prevent that from happening," she said. "To accomplish this in New York, we need partnerships with all levels of government and I’m working now on getting this done."

Hochul said she would soon announce several "concise and consistent" COVID-19 school policies and would provide school districts with "what they have been asking for."

Getting children back to school safely is one of my highest priorities.



To that end, I am immediately directing the Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2021

New York City officials said Monday that all school personnel will be required to be vaccinated. A weekly testing alternative was not given.

Hochul also said the state is preparing to offer vaccine booster shots once they become widely available.

She said New York residents "can expect new vaccine requirements" but did not give details on what those might look like.