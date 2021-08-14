Sensing a Pattern: Bill Maher Slams Cancel Culture Again for Attacks on Seemingly-Woke Celebrities

HBO host Bill Maher has once again gone after the woke left for their attempt to cancel a public figure for a mistake they make several years ago.

During a Friday episode of "Real Time," Maher called out the liberal "woke police" for continuing to try and cancel actor Matt Damon the last several years despite him being about as liberal as they come. Damon's most recent controversy came after he disclosed that his daughter told him he should not be using the "f-slur for a homosexual."

"[H]e is always getting pulled over by the woke police for something," Maher said Friday. "He’s got a woke rap sheet as long as your arm."

Why is Matt Damon always in the doghouse with the online hall monitors of righteousness? He is one of the most likable guys in Hollywood, with impeccable liberal credentials. Yet always flailing around in cancel culture quicksand. #BureauOfWokeness #Wokeatraz pic.twitter.com/B9xdqqqbZO — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 14, 2021

During the "New Rules" segment of his show, Maher expressed that he thinks the treatment Damon has received from the woke left is not at all justified.

"Why is this guy always in the doghouse with the online Hall monitors of righteousness? It is a phenomenon that truly fascinates me that every couple of years, Matt Damon, one of the most likable guys in Hollywood with impeccable liberal credentials, is again flailing around in cancel culture quicksand," Maher said. "It happened again this month when Damon revealed that he used to use a gay slur."

"I won’t say the word, but it’s the one your teenage son greets his friends with when they meet up at Chipotle," he continued. "It’s not always meant as a slur, but it’s wrong, yes, of course. And Damon owned up, saying that while coming of age in Boston in the 70s and 80s, that word was thrown around without any thought put into it. And now he’s put some thought into it! And he’s going to stop using it."

Maher went on to explain that he thinks that Damon's acknowledgement of past mistakes should garner appreciation, not ridicule.

"Okay, he was late to the party. To which we could say, 'Welcome, glad you could make it'," Maher said. "Or we could say ‘You came later than I did! Die!’ There are too many people in this country who are motivated not by what they really believe, but by what will get Twitter to react to them with likes and retweets. That’s called bad faith."

Maher has previously attacked cancel culture and the woke left for its absurdity in trying to take down people for mistakes from decades ago. He also has said that victims of cancel culture should stop apologizing to the "cringey bullies."