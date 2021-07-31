Liberal Twitter Up in Arms As Bill Maher Trends Again For Mercilessly Mocking the Woke Left

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher is at it again, tossing truth bombs on his Friday night "Real Time" segments and ticking off the woke left in the process. This time, however, the intensity seems to have ticked up a notch, with lefties all over Twitter demanding that Maher himself be canceled for his latest mockery of cancel culture.

Here's the offending segment, which primarily dealt with what Maher called the "woke Olympics." Just try to keep yourself from literally shaking while watching it.

How bad does this atmosphere we're living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics pic.twitter.com/P9rJNs6nrs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2021

"Young people have to stop flattering themselves that they’re Nostradamus, and would have foreseen had they been around back then everything that is unacceptable now," the HBO comedian said. "And for further context, Mel Brooks write one of the most successful musicals of all time around the song 'Springtime For Hitler.'"

“Why do we allow the people who just want to bitch to always win?" he asked before citing more examples, including a musical director who was fired after a 1994 interview surfaced in which he admitted to bullying his classmates as a kid. "This is called a purge. It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia. How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world?”

At one point, Maher even had to chide his audience for applauding what he clearly meant as "sarcasm."

"And that is not a conservative position, my friends," he said later in the segment. "My politics have not changed, but I am reacting to politics that have, and this is yet another example of how the woke invert the very thing that used to make liberals liberals. Snitches and bitches, that's not being liberal."

Predictably, woke Twitter didn't like Maher's segment, not one bit. Here are a few examples:

Bill Maher called himself ‘a house nigga,’ defended @IngrahamAngle, hosted @megynkelly to complain about Black ‘victimhood’ and @MrsSOsbourne to complain about cancel culture.



His Mayonnaise tears Tour continued with attacking ‘wokeness.’



He’s gone full on Grand Wizard. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 31, 2021

Bill Maher rages against ‘cancel culture’ because he’s in the category of people who should be canceled—white, heterosexual, racist, misogynistic, islamophobic white men—and he knows it. Their reign is no longer supreme. — Brandi is a vaccinated fine girl (@Brandi_NE) July 31, 2021

I had a Bill Maher joke, but it's irrelevant. — R.Scott Tipton, MPA ?????????ally???????Veteran ?? (@RScottTipton) July 31, 2021

bill maher is entirely unwatchable at this point. i was a fan. — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) July 31, 2021

Every time Bill Maher trends on Saturday morning it’s just a reminder that I’m thankful I have never watched his show on Friday night. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 31, 2021

Bill Maher is that white guy who is bitter he’s no longer ‘hip’ & ‘down’ with the cool kids so every segment is him ranting at the fucking sky about people being “too sensitive”

Its 2021. Some shit just ain’t funny anymore. Buck the fuck up buttercup. — Kin The Rex (@EstJuly1992) July 31, 2021

Wow, wouldn’t think “Bill Maher is an asshole,” would be a controversial Twitter take



even to Bill Maher.



But here we are on the site known as the pinnacle of human discourse. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) July 31, 2021

Bill totally crafts a response to a straw argument no one is making. He does this with religion as well, picking fights with the most extreme/absurd cases to try to dismantle the whole. So much going on in the world, but yeah, cancel culture is the problem. — J Squiggers (@jsquiggles23) July 31, 2021

We have hundreds of thousands of people of dying from COVID in a time where we’ve developed a vaccine that is 95% effective in combating said virus. Yet this is the hill @billmaher chooses to die on? ??????? — Pragmatic Cynic (@Kargna) July 31, 2021

Hmmm ...

The people upset at this is telling. https://t.co/6Qw7ULrquw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 31, 2021

Exactly. On the other hand, plenty of others applauded Maher for again being a voice of sanity from the left.

This is great.

Woke people are cancer cells to progress. https://t.co/Nok0mRBm5R — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 31, 2021

Before this is all over I think we might convince Bill Maher to turn entirely on the Democratic Party. He knows deep down that the party from 20 years ago just simply doesn’t exist anymore. It’s time to stop pretending they do Bill. Times have changed, leave them to save America. https://t.co/QdCvBv4JE6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 31, 2021

Excellent Bill Maher rant on the absurdity of "cultural appropriation" https://t.co/GdmI9Wyp9Z — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) July 31, 2021