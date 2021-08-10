FOX's Janice Dean: Cuomo Resignation Shouldn't Be the 'End of the Chapter'

After news broke that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would resign amid revelations that he sexually harassed several women , FOX News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean on Tuesday expressed that she did not think the day would come and that she hopes investigations into the sex scandal and the governor's nursing home scandal will continue.

Dean, whose in-laws died because of the governor's order to place COVID-positive patients in nursing homes, told FOX News "Outnumbered" co-host Harris Faulkner that she expected Cuomo to continue fighting against calls for him to step down.

"I didn’t think he was going to do it, Harris," Dean said. "I sat there and I thought he's going to blame everybody else. Blame her, blame them, woe is me, God, mother nature, The New York Post. All the things he blames for his nursing home decision. So I was waiting for him to do the same and I was waiting for him to say I am going to stick it through because I believe I'm innocent."

But after Cuomo's resignation Tuesday, a day after the memorial for Dean's in-laws, the FOX meteorologist said that "being on the side of the angels" helped lead to the governor leaving office.

Cuomo, who was expected to be impeached and removed as governor if he refused to resign, has been left on an island as his closest allies have left him out to dry, including top aide Melissa DeRosa, who resigned Sunday after last week's bombshell report from the New York attorney general that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

And while Cuomo will no longer be governor of New York, Dean hopes that he will continue to be investigated for his crimes to achieve justice for both the victims of sexual harassment and the families who lost elderly family members to the state's nursing home scandal.

"He had nowhere to go," Dean said. "He was in a corner and people were jumping off the shrinking ship like rats. Today's a good day but I will say this, Harris: I want justice. I don't want this to be the end of the chapter. I want investigations to continue. I want justice for those brave women that came forward and I want justice for those who have no voice, who are in a grave right now because of his mandate. Don't forget the over 15,000 loved ones that deserve answers. We haven't talked about those people. It has gotten caught up in the MeToo stuff."

"It's an abuse of power," she continued. "That's what this guy has been leaving with in the last two terms, the abuse of power. It's over today. Do not forget that he has investigations, some could turn criminal. His corruption runs deep."