Amid Southern Border Surge, Bipartisan Governors Request Transparency on Northern Border Restrictions

A bipartisan group of governors is requesting information from the Biden administration regarding the continued closure of the U.S-Canadian border for nonessential travel.

The governors, in a Friday letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, asked for clarity on “COVID-19 travel restrictions that impact the U.S.-Canadian border.”

“At this point in the nation’s work to get the economy back on track, it is imperative that the federal government work more closely and transparently with us and our Canadian provincial counterparts to quickly define and implement a reopening plan,” the letter reads.

“We have no doubt such a plan can ensure the safety and welfare of American citizens during this ever-changing pandemic landscape,” it continued.

The northern border has been closed to nonessential travel since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, back in March 2020.

And while the most recent extension of the border's closure was set to expire July 21, Canada announced July 19 that it would allow fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents for nonessential travel starting Aug. 9.

Following Canada’s eased restrictions , DHS announced that it would extend the closure of the northern and southern border through Aug. 21.

This comes as COVID-positive migrants are allowed into the United States through the southern border and placed into communities without the knowledge of current residents.

There have been more than 1 million migrant encounters since the start of 2021, including more than 190,000 in June alone.

The governors, who run states that border Canada, wrote in their letter that the extended border restrictions are “deepening the already significant economic impacts of the pandemic on northern border communities and states.”

They said that many residents of their states work for small businesses and are asking “how and when cross-border economic activity will resume in a safe and sustainable manner.”

The group requested information or data that the administration used to come to its decision, what is being used to determine a timetable for the border's reopening and the obstacles that “may exist to timely implementation of a thoughtful, clearly defined reopening plan.”

The letter was signed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Maine Governor Janet Mills (D), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee (D).