Another Border Town Reveals They Didn't Know COVID-Positive Immigrants Were Released Into Their Community

The city of Weslaco, Texas announced on Thursday they did not know Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley was putting COVID-19-positive immigrants into a local hotel after they were released from federal custody.

Weslaco is one of the towns in the Rio Grande Vally that has seen large groups of illegal immigrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border during the historic surge under President Joe Biden.

Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents apprehend a large group of 237 migrants, consisting mainly of family members and unaccompanied noncitizen children. RGV has encountered more than 50 large groups this FYTD. pic.twitter.com/gg9E7RO6FT — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) May 18, 2021

A large group of approximately 120 migrants were encountered this morning around 3a.m., by Weslaco agents.



Amidst a dangerous storm callous smugglers put monetary gain ahead of the well-being of those they smuggle.



Read more about it https://t.co/p1oUBdBtk2 pic.twitter.com/qTbUHJ3Yjb — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) May 13, 2021

"A preliminary investigation by first responders revealed that Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley are housing COVID-19 positive immigrants, who have been released from federal custody, at the Texas Inn in located at 1818 N. Texas Blvd. in Weslaco. City administration and officials have reached out to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley for further information," the city said in a statement. "While the city of Weslaco has no immigration enforcement capabilities, city officials believe in full transparency and urges non-governmental organizations, such as the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, to inform local governments and officials when and where COVID19 hot spots are created in our communities."

"Providing us with further information can save lives," said Mayor David Suarez. "We take this matter very seriously, and our priority in Weslaco has been and continues to be the health and wellness of our community. We graciously ask Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to help us protect all lives, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications."

Weslaco is the second town this week to discover Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley were housing COVID-positive immigrants without being informed. In nearby La Joya, the police department discovered COVID-positive immigrants were not staying in their hotel rooms or wearing masks.