Gov. Abbott to Fine Texas Cities for Imposing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order that would fine local governments if they were to implement mask requirements.

Through Thursday's order , government entities will receive up to $1,000 fines for requiring face coverings. Government agencies, public entities and private entities that receive public funds will not be allowed to require masks or proof of vaccination.

“The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates,” Abbott said in a statement

“Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities,” Abbott continued.

Government entities such as county, city, school district, or public health authorities cannot “compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization.”

Nursing homes and living senior care will still be allowed to mandate that residents be inoculated.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its guidance for vaccinated individuals, urging those in areas of high transmission to wear face coverings due to the delta variant.

“In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and protect others,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

The CDC also suggested that children in grades K-12 wear masks this fall, regardless of vaccination status. However, eight states, including Texas, have barred schools from imposing mask requirements.