Democrats

NAACP Said They Will Bail Out Texas Dems Arrested for Fleeing State to Block Election Bills

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 11:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
NAACP Said They Will Bail Out Texas Dems Arrested for Fleeing State to Block Election Bills

Source: Scott Gordon/NBC5

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said it will offer to pay bail for the Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to block a GOP-backed election bill after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) threatened to have them arrested.

“War has been declared on democracy, and we will support anyone who stands up to defend it," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "We are fully invested in good trouble.”

This comes after more than 50 Texas Democratic legislators left the state for Washington, D.C. to block the 100-member quorum required for the state House to vote on the bill. The 57 absent lawmakers said they would remain in the nation's capital as long as they need to in order to deny the quorum.

While in Washington, the Texas Democrats are pushing Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation, and have requested that Texas Republicans compromise on a state election reform bill.

Abbott announced that the group of lawmakers would be arrested upon their return to the Lone Star State.

"As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done," he told KVUE.

Texas state senators were able to pass a GOP-backed voting reform bill Tuesday night. However, the bill is currently stalled until the Texas state House members return from D.C to vote on the legislation.

The bill passed through the state Senate would include a ban on drive-thru voting, an identification requirement for mail-in ballots, and the implementation of video surveillance.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Texas State Senate Passes GOP Election Reform Bill
Landon Mion
White House: Biden Applauds 'Courage' of Texas Dems Who Fled State to Block GOP Voting Bills
Landon Mion
Second Amendment Advocates Secure Major Handgun Victory in Court
Katie Pavlich
In Lie Filled Speech, Biden Again Makes False Claims of Jim Crow 2.0
Katie Pavlich
Rand Paul Wants Answers from the NSA on Unmasking of Tucker Carlson
Katie Pavlich
U.S. Olympic Contractors Arrested in Tokyo on Drug Charges
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular