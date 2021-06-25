ESPN Analyst Says Kevin Love is the Token White Player on the Men's Olympic Basketball Squad

ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose said that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love being offered a roster spot for the men's Olympic basketball team was "because of tokenism."

Rose said Thursday on his show "Jalen & Jacoby" after ESPN reported that the Team USA roster was finalized:

Don’t be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America. I’m disappointed by that. Anybody that watched the league this year knows Kevin Love did not have a stellar season, was not the best player on his team and did not necessarily deserve to be on this squad.

Rose said that Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, who previously played for the Bahamas in international play, should be in Love's place on the team.

The NBA analyst said on the show:

Deandre Ayton should have Kevin Love’s spot and I’m disappointed in Team USA for not having the courage to send an all Black team to the Olympics.

Love only saw the floor in 25 games during the 2020-21 season but finished with 12.2 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.

He is only the second white NBA player to have made the squad since 1996. Hall of Fame guard John Stockton made was the other to represent the country during the Olympics.

In the 2016 Olympic Games, zero white players made the team USA men's basketball roster.

NBA players who have already committed to representing Team USA in the Tokyo games include Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Team USA has not made an official announcement about the roster.