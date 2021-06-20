Conservatism

Ilhan Omar Blames GOP for 'False Narratives' Surrounding Critical Race Theory, Denies its Existence in Schools

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 9:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Republicans across the country look to ban critical race theory, a controversial doctrine that highlights systemic racism as defining framework of U.S. history, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) rejected the idea that it is even being taught to public school students.

Omar’s comments on Saturday follows Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) introducing legislation that would prevent public schools in Washington, D.C. from being permitted to teach critical race theory. His bill is the latest effort by Republicans to put an end to critical race theory in schools.

Grothman said in a press release Friday that critical race theory teaches students "to hate each other and hate their country."

In other words, students being taught that they are defined by the color of their skin, not the content of their character.

Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Iowa have already passed legislation to prevent the controversial doctrine from being taught and 16 other states have introduced bills looking to ban it, according to NBC News.

Supporters of critical race theory have said there needs to be increased dialogue regarding systemic racism in America and the dark parts of the country's history. They allege that racism is a social construct and that it does not stem from individual bias.

However, the doctrine has been deemed controversial over fears that it would push further racial division.

