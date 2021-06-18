Wisconsin

Wisconsin Rep. Introduces Bill to Ban Critical Race Theory in Washington, D.C. Schools

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
 @landon_mion
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 10:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) introduced legislation Friday that would bar the teaching of critical race theory in Washington, D.C. public schools.

Grothman said in a press release that critical race theory, which aims to highlight systemic racism as a defining aspect of American history, tells children "to hate each other and hate their country."

In other words, students being taught that they are defined by the color of their skin, not the content of their character.

The bill is also supported by four co-sponsors: GOP Reps. Ralph Norman (S.C.), Pat Fallon (Texas), Bob Gibbs (Ohio) and Ronny Jackson (Texas).

Congressional lawmakers are able to create laws that impact D.C. because it is not a state.  

The "Ending Critical Race Theory in D.C. Public Schools Act" is the latest push by Republicans to ban critical race theory in schools across the nation. Five states have already passed legislation to prevent the controversial doctrine from being taught and 16 have introduced such legislation, according to NBC News.

Grothman's state of Wisconsin introduced a bill earlier this month that would ban critical race theory from being taught in public schools, the University of Wisconsin System, and state technical colleges.

The D.C bill is not expected to pass through the Democratic majority in the House.

Grothman said that critical race theory "is one more step toward demonizing our great country."

The purpose of this retelling of American history is to try to set American against American. Rather than share the wonderful gift we all have, to live the American Dream if we work for it, the goal of CRT is to make Americans bitter and angry with each other.

