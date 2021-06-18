Death Row Inmate Released Following Newfound Evidence, Leading to Lesser Charges

A North Carolina inmate on death row for murder charges was released after new evidence in his case resulted in lesser charges.

Michael Wayne Sherrill was freed from prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, second-degree rape and second-degree arson charges in connection to the death of Cynthia Dotson in 1984, according to The Charlotte Observer.

He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2009, and spent more than 16 years behind bars, but under sentencing laws in North Carolina, he was eligible to be released for time served following his plead to lesser charges.

Several issues arose during the initial conviction 12 years ago, including a missing fingerprint taken at the scene and, the year after Dotson’s death, police destroying a rape kit that had material from her body.

This evidence, which was discovered in April and could have strengthened Sherrill's defense, had not been shared with his legal team in 2009, which led to his release this week.

Prosecutors said they maintain their belief that Sherrill was responsible for Dotson's killing but agreed he should be freed from prison "in the interest of justice." They also said they were glad that Sherrill admitted he plead guilty to the lesser charges.

The State remains completely convinced of the defendant’s guilt and is pleased the defendant has now accepted responsibility for his crimes by pleading guilty

Previously, Sherrill denied responsibility in Dotson's murder despite detectives saying that DNA evidence connected him to the crime.

Dotson was raped and stabbed in the chest 13 times prior to her body being found in her partially burned trailer.