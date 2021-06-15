Senate Passes Bill Recognizing Juneteenth as Federal Holiday

The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would recognize Juneteenth as a legal federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that the passage of the bill is a step in the right direction.

Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a major step forward to recognize the wrongs of the past — but we must continue to work to ensure equal justice and fulfill the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution.

The bill now heads to the House, where it is expected to pass, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign it into law.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), had 60 co-sponsors and did not face opposition despite Sen. Ron Johnson having reservations about it in the previous Congress due to concerns surrounding the cost of giving federal employees another day off, with a cost of about $600 million per year.

Johnson said in a statement, according to the Associated Press, ahead of Tuesday's vote:

While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter. Therefore, I do not intend to object.

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, is already recognized as a holiday in 45 states. It commemorates the end of slavery in Confederate states, which occurred on June 19, 1865 after Texas slaves learned of their freedom two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves on Jan. 1, 1863 through the Emancipation Proclamation.