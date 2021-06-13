Teacher Resigns After Showing First Graders Cartoon Detailing Masturbation

A teacher at the posh Dalton School who came under fire for controversial sex education classes that featured showing cartoon videos that explained masturbation first graders has resigned.

Justine Ang Fonte also taught juniors at Columbia Grammar & Prep School last month about "porn literacy," according to the New York Post.

She will not return to as an educator for the next school year, according to an email sent to parents Friday from Dalton’s head of school, Jim Best, who also will not be returning next year.

Throughout her tenure at Dalton, Justine Ang Fonte has helped to develop an exemplary K-12 Health and Wellness program. Dalton — our faculty, staff, administration, and trustees — continue to stand firmly behind this program and those who teach it.

Best said that Fonte announced her decision to leave this week in order to focus on her work as an independent health educator, which she has had a goal of doing for more than a year.

We support Justine’s aspirations and look forward to honoring her accomplishments as the academic year comes to a close.

Last fall, parents of Dalton students learned they were paying $55,000 per year for their children to attend a school that taught them about masturbation. The cartoon shown to students included discussions about erections appropriate settings in which they can touch themselves.

A teacher named Justine Fonte taught first graders via a cartoon about how it feels good when they touch their clitoris and penis.

In my opinion, she should have to register as a sex offender.



This is worse than woke— it’s pedophilic. https://t.co/MN4WZSqQXb — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 30, 2021

Fonte is the third high-profile Dalton staff member to depart from the institution this year as the school backlash from parents over its progressive education practices.