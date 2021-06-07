Fox News

Newsmax Has 'No Plans' to Hire Matt Gaetz Should He Leave Congress

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 11:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Newsmax Has 'No Plans' to Hire Matt Gaetz Should He Leave Congress

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Newsmax joined One America News Network and Fox News in saying that they do not plan on hiring Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) following reports indicating he was interested in leaving Congress to work in television at a prominent conservative news channel.

Brian Peterson, a spokesperson for Newsmax, told Reuters Monday that "Newsmax has had no plans to hire Rep. Gaetz." 

The network said they had never expressed interest in hiring the congressman. 

Fox News said in a statement in April that they did not have any interest in hiring Gaetz.

No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms, and we have no interest in hiring him.

Robert Herring, founder and CEO of OANN, told the Daily Beast that he was not looking to hire anybody for talk shows, which Gaetz was interested in. 

Right now, I’m not really hiring anybody for talk shows. I think he is a great congressman, and I told [that ‘somebody’] to tell him to stay there. That’s what I want Congressman Gaetz to do.

Following an Axios report stating that the Florida congressmen would leave the House to pursue a television career, Gaetz was was found to be under investigation by the Department of Justice for allegedly taking part in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has repeatedly denied the accusations brought against him.

In May, former Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes involving the sex trafficking of a child. Greenberg agreed to a plea deal, which a federal judge approved last week, and agreed to cooperate with police in the investigation. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Louisiana Senate Passes Bill Decriminalizing Marijuana
Landon Mion
Guatemalan President Blasts Biden's Border Policies For Enabling Criminal Human Smugglers
Katie Pavlich
Biden Replaces Women with 'Birthing People' in Woke 2022 Budget
Spencer Brown
Guatemalan Protesters Had Quite the Message for Kamala Harris During Her Visit
Julio Rosas
Jemele Hill Says Manchin Is Upholding White Supremacy
Landon Mion
Would Trump Choose Mike Pence as Running Mate in 2024? The Former President Weighs In.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular