Obama Suggests Republican States Passing Election Integrity Laws are 'Rigging the Game'

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
 @landon_mion
Posted: Jun 05, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Former President Obama criticized voting laws being passed by Republicans across the country, saying that such changes to the voting system is "rigging the game."

He said during an Economic Club of Chicago event Friday about the new election integrity law in Georgia:

That's the kind of dangerous behavior that we're going to have to push back on.

Obama suggested that urban areas will face more barriers in order to vote, alleging that the law made a "different set of rules for how votes are counted in Atlanta versus how they're counted in the rest of Georgia."

The former president was in support of companies such as Major League Baseball and Coca-Cola that were critical of the voting bill in Georgia. He urged more corporations to follow suit in protest of the laws being passed in several GOP-led states.

I think the corporate community has a responsibility to at least call folks out on that. Because that transcends policy. This really has to do with the basic rules by which we have all agreed to keep this diverse and multiracial democracy functioning.

The former president suggested that in passing laws aimed at protecting the validity of elections, Republican lawmakers were attempting to rig elections.

Are we going to stick to those rules or are we going to start rigging the game in a way that breaks it? And that’s not going to be good for business, not to mention not good for our soul.

In addition to Georgia, states such as Texas, Arkansas and Arizona are looking to pass legislation aimed at ensuring elections are protected by requiring identification and barring election officials from receiving mail-in ballots that were not requested.

