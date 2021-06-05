A GoFundMe launched for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) grandmother by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, which has garnered more than $100,000 has been paused due to the congresswoman's abuela refusing to accept the funds.

Walsh, a writer and podcast host for The Daily Wire, created a GoFundMe Friday for Ocasio-Cortez's grandmother, who had become ill, after the representative posted on Twitter that attributing the lack of relief for Hurricane María to former President Donald Trump.

Hi @AOC, we are raising money to help your abuela. It's been inspiring to see the response so far. Can you send me a DM so that I can get the necessary information to ensure that this money makes it to your grandmother? Thank you!https://t.co/F1N0Jxgnxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

However, GoFundMe was notified by family of Ocasio-Cortez's grandmother that the money would not be accepted.

UPDATE: “someone” in AOC’s abuela’s family told GoFundMe that she won’t take the money, even though AOC previously claimed that her grandma was in dire straits (and it was Trump’s fault). @AOC still hasn’t acknowledged this effort or thanked us. Here’s the email from GoFundMe: pic.twitter.com/MsM4ECLDX0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

Walsh and Ocasio-Cortez then engaged on Twitter as The Daily Wire host ridiculed the New York representative for allowing her grandmother to live in harsh conditions without aiding her.

Walsh responded to Ocasio-Cortez's original tweet about her grandmother's living conditions:

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.

She replied to Walsh's comment by saying: