Miami Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 20 Injured

Landon Mion
Posted: May 30, 2021 10:35 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Two people were killed and more than 20 were wounded Sunday in the Miami area after three gunman opened fire into a crowd with handguns and rifles outside a concert at a billiards hall.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release:

The subjects' SUV approached the front of the business, three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd. The subjects entered the SUV and fled the scene.

Two people died at the scene and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed eight others to the hospital. The remaining twelve injured transported themselves to local hospitals. At least one of the victims was in critical condition.

The police department has launched an investigation to find the suspects of the mass shooting.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III called the shooting “another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence."

The incident Sunday follows several shootings in Florida over the course of the past month, including a shooting Saturday that left seven injured in Miami, according to CNN.

