Twitter Teases Launch of Subscription Service Allowing Users to Undo Tweets

Twitter hinted at a new subscription-based service that would provide users with additional time after they send send a tweet before it becomes public.

Twitter Blue would allow consumers to undo a sent tweet seconds after they hit the "tweet" button on the app, Jane Manchun Wong said in a tweet. As opposed to deleting a tweet after it is published to the platform, this new feature would allow users to think twice about what they said before it has the potential to be captured through screenshots after reaching other users' timelines.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Wong initially announced the platform's plan for a new subscription service in March. The service would cost users $2.99 a month and would also feature "Collections," allowing users to categorize their bookmarks into labeled folders.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:



Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH



Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

She also said that Twiiter Blue would offer users a "tier subscription pricing model," which provide subscribers with the option of experiencing a more organized news feed while on the platform.

Twitter is also working on tiered subscription pricing model, with one tier having more paid features than the other



For example, users on higher-priced tiers could enjoy premium experiences, such as clutter-free news reading experience (Twitter is acquiring @tryscroll recently) https://t.co/IffFugLxpx — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Wong said the new subscription service is a "work in progress" and that aspects of her announcement, such as pricing and the name of the service, are subject to change prior to Twitter's official announcement. She also said that the list of features could continue to grow.

Other additions set to be added to the platform include a message encouraging users to rethink posting tweets that could be deemed offensive and a recently introduced “tip jar” button, allowing users to send money to their favorite accounts, a response to users posting their Venmo or $Cashtag under their viral tweets.