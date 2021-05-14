Georgia Cop Shoots Black Teen in Self-Defense, Media Is Silent

A 17-year-old black kid was shot by Georgia police multiple times after pointing a gun at an officer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations reported, but the mainstream media has not reported on it.

Isiah Gabriel Young was found Monday night in Cartersville, located about an hour north of Atlanta.

There was reportedly a warrant for his arrest for stealing a motorcycle and assaulting a Bartow County deputy. Young had been in violation of his juvenile probation in the past as well, prompting a warrant in Cherokee County.

Upon law enforcement locating Young, he fled into the woods toward a nearby house, where he confiscated a gun from the homeowner. As the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported:

“While fleeing from deputies, Young broke into the basement of a residence on Azalea Drive and physically attacked the homeowner who was armed with a firearm,” the GBI said in a press release. “The homeowner’s infant child was present in the home.”

After Young obtained possession of the gun, he pointed it at deputies who had arrived at the home, according to the GBI. A Bartow deputy, forced to act quickly in a life threatening scenario, shot Young with his firearm, hitting him multiple times.

Young suffered injuries from the deputy's gunshots, but the GBI said they were not life-threatening.

Monday's shooting makes for the 28th police shooting in the state that the GBI has been tasked with investigating in 2021, twelve of which have resulted in death.

Mainstream media outlets that did intensive coverage of other police involved shootings of black people, such as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, have failed to report on this incident.

Even in justified shootings in the past, such as last month in Ohio when a police officer saved a black girl from a knife attack by firing at the attacker, police were ridiculed by the media.

However, the media has failed to find an anti-police angle in this incident when a person with a criminal record showed the barrel of a stolen gun to officers.