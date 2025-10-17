Trump Drops an F-Bomb on Maduro

Speaking to reporters from the White House during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about efforts made by Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro to end U.S. military strikes on drug boats and covert CIA operations in the country. Trump didn't hold back.

Advertisement

WOAH — President Trump dropped a BOMB.



REPORTER: "Pres. Maduro offered mediation...to you."



POTUS: "He has offered everything. He has offered everything. You know why? Because he doesn't want to f*ck around with the United States."



BOOM. 💥🚨 pic.twitter.com/JlxOgYQhLZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2025

Trump's remarks come after he ordered a strike on a Venezuelan drug boat earlier this week.

"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

In addition, Trump says land strikes inside Venezuela are being considered.

🚨Just in: President Trump says he is looking at strikes on land against Venezuela cartels pic.twitter.com/2Ouugz37VM — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 15, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is DONE allowing cartels to poison and kill Americans. Follow our coverage by becoming a VIP member TODAY.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.