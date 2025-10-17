VIP
Trump’s Brilliant Iran Play
A Hamas Fighter Helped Slaughter Israelis – Then Moved to This State
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at Hakeem Jeffries and She Brings the Receipts
Abigail Spanberger Finds It 'Horrifying' That President Trump Is Enforcing Immigration Law...
Sen. Ted Cruz Warns Soros Network Is Bankrolling ‘No Kings’ Protests, Promotes Stop...
Fairfax County Schools Double Down After Whistleblower Exposes Secret Student Abortions
Fed Up Parents Make Maine School Board Squirm Over Trans Locker Room Policies
University Professor Teaches Students That 'Lord of the Rings' Is Racist
Maine Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner Once Said Violence Is Necessary for Polit...
A Warning Against the Unmooring of the American Right
VIP
Snopes Plays Cover for What Could Become a National Gun Registry
VIP
Arc De Trump
Transgenderism and LGBTQ Ideology Is in Decline on American College Campuses
This Top Democrat Just Hit Karoline Leavitt With Vicious Personal Attacks
Tipsheet

Trump Drops an F-Bomb on Maduro

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 17, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Speaking to reporters from the White House during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about efforts made by Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro to end U.S. military strikes on drug boats and covert CIA operations in the country. Trump didn't hold back. 

Advertisement

Trump's remarks come after he ordered a strike on a Venezuelan drug boat earlier this week. 

"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Recommended

This Top Democrat Just Hit Karoline Leavitt With Vicious Personal Attacks Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

In addition, Trump says land strikes inside Venezuela are being considered. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is DONE allowing cartels to poison and kill Americans. Follow our coverage by becoming a VIP member TODAY. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Top Democrat Just Hit Karoline Leavitt With Vicious Personal Attacks Dmitri Bolt
This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
Sen. Ted Cruz Warns Soros Network Is Bankrolling ‘No Kings’ Protests, Promotes Stop FUNDERs Act Amy Curtis
President Trump Outlines One Mistake the Democrats Made With the Schumer Shutdown Dmitri Bolt
Trump Ends Schumer's Disgraceful Career: Democrats Scramble Townhall Video
Fed Up Parents Make Maine School Board Squirm Over Trans Locker Room Policies Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Top Democrat Just Hit Karoline Leavitt With Vicious Personal Attacks Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement