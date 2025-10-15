Is Hamas About to Find Out?
Clarence Thomas Wrecks Another Race Argument at SCOTUS

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 15, 2025 1:50 PM
Supreme Court Clarence Thomas isn't buying arguments that the Voting Rights Act allows for congressional districts to be drawn along racial lines (more specifically to help Democrats retain power in Washington D.C.). 

During a back and fourth with Louisiana Solicitor General Benjamin Aguinaga Wednesday, who is opposed to race based lines, Thomas argued an all black district in the state wouldn't exist without the state being forced to consider race in districting. 

"Would the maps that Louisiana have currently be used if they were not forced to consider race?" Thomas asked. 

"We drew it because the courts told us to!" Aguinaga explained. "They said a majority black district was required. And our legislature saw the marching order."

The smackdown comes as Thomas celebrates 34 years on the bench - a long and successful career Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee tried to sabotage. 

