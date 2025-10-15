Clarence Thomas Wrecks Another Race Argument at SCOTUS

Supreme Court Clarence Thomas isn't buying arguments that the Voting Rights Act allows for congressional districts to be drawn along racial lines (more specifically to help Democrats retain power in Washington D.C.).

During a back and fourth with Louisiana Solicitor General Benjamin Aguinaga Wednesday, who is opposed to race based lines, Thomas argued an all black district in the state wouldn't exist without the state being forced to consider race in districting.

"Would the maps that Louisiana have currently be used if they were not forced to consider race?" Thomas asked.

"We drew it because the courts told us to!" Aguinaga explained. "They said a majority black district was required. And our legislature saw the marching order."

🚨 BREAKING: SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas takes a BLOW TORCH to Voting Rights Act districts that favor Democrats on the basis of race



Thomas successfully makes the point that the "black" district WOULD NOT EXIST in Louisiana without being forced to by the courts to consider… pic.twitter.com/zag6h3gk4Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

The smackdown comes as Thomas celebrates 34 years on the bench - a long and successful career Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee tried to sabotage.

34 YEARS AGO TODAY, JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS WAS CONFIRMED 52-48. It’s impossible to overstate how important Justice Thomas’ confirmation has been to the saving of our constitutional Republic.



The beginning of today’s Court started when Justice Thomas was confirmed 34 years ago… pic.twitter.com/z3YgW6g9i4 — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) October 15, 2025

