Trump: Some 'Very Strange' Things Are Happening in China

Posting on Truth Social Friday morning, President Donald Trump issued a warning about China's latest behavior and efforts to hold the world hostage by withholding crucial products.

"Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China. Nobody has ever seen anything like this but, essentially, it would 'clog' the Markets, and make life difficult for virtually every Country in the World, especially for China," Trump said.

"We have been contacted by other Countries who are extremely angry at this great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere. Our relationship with China over the past six months has been a very good one, thereby making this move on Trade an even more surprising one. I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right! There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World 'captive,' but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time, starting with the 'Magnets' and, other Elements that they have quietly amassed into somewhat of a Monopoly position, a rather sinister and hostile move, to say the least," he continued. "But the U.S. has Monopoly positions also, much stronger and more far reaching than China’s. I have just not chosen to use them, there was never a reason for me to do so — UNTIL NOW! The letter they sent is many pages long, and details, with great specificity, each and every Element that they want to withhold from other Nations. Things that were routine are no longer routine at all."

Trump will travel to Asia at the end of the month and attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum [APEC]. Trump previously said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip, but given recent hostilities, that meeting is being taken off of the table.

"I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so. This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World. I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so," Trump continued. "The Chinese letters were especially inappropriate in that this was the Day that, after three thousand years of bedlam and fighting, there is PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. I wonder if that timing was coincidental? Dependent on what China says about the hostile “order” that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move. For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two. I never thought it would come to this but perhaps, as with all things, the time has come. Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America. There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In recent days, China has implemented new and harsh restrictions on rare earth mining and exports - raising serious questions about a lack of good faith as trade negotiations continue.

Beijing ramped up sweeping restrictions on rare earth exports on Thursday, expanding the list of minerals under control and extending curbs to target their production technologies and their overseas use, including for military and semiconductor applications. China dominates the global processing of rare earths – essential in everything from everyday electronics to fighter jets. The latest move came as Beijing broadened its leverage in trade talks with the United States and ahead of an expected meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea later this month.

