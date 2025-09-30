Trump Remakes the Military: We Aren't Here to Protect Feelings

Speaking in unprecedented fashion from Marine Corps Base Quantico Tuesday, President Donald Trump continued to carry out his campaign promise of rebuilding the U.S. military and restoring its mission. The days of political correctness and lowering standards are over.

"We're bringing back a focus on fitness, ability, character, and strength. And that's because the purposes of America's military is not to protect anyone's feelings, it's to protect our republic," Trump said. "We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom. We will be a fighting and winning machine."

"We must be so strong that no nation will dare challenge us, so powerful that no enemy will dare threaten us, and so capable that no adversary can even think about beating us," he continued. "We're investing tens of billions of dollars in modernizing our nuclear deterrence capabilities like never before, and we've begun construction on what we call the Golden Dome missile defense shield. It will be the most sophisticated in the world."

Trump also reassured military leaders, including generals flown to Quantico from all over the world for the remarks, that he has their back.

"My message to you is very simple: I am with you. I support you. And as president, I have your backs 100%. You'll never see me waiver even a little bit. That's the way it is," Trump said. "Together over the next few years, we're going to make our military stronger, tougher, faster, fiercer, and more powerful that it has ever been before."

"I've committed to spending over $1 trillion on our military in 2026. That's the most in the history of our country," he continued.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

