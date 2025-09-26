The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Lib Reporter Drops the Most Insane Line About Latino Kids and ICE
Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered...
Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January...
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class...
'Hypocrisy on Steroids': Kash Patel Torches Media Over Comey Indictment
Foreigners Who Mocked Kirk’s Death Might Soon Regret It
Sean Duffy Announces New Emergency Rules to Overhaul CDL Eligibility
Georgetown Students React to Flyers Glorifying Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Jeffries Vows Anyone Involved in Comey Indictment 'Will Face Accountability'
Inflation Data for August Is in...
Comey Posted a Video After Indictment. Here's What He Had to Say.
Trump Announces Slew of New Tariffs
VIP
Theo Von's Objection to DHS Using Him in Video Spurs Debate
Tipsheet

Trump: We May Have a Deal on Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 26, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Friday morning upon departure for the Ryder Cup in New York, President Donald Trump said he believes a deal to end Hamas' war in Gaza and to release remaining hostages is likely. 

Advertisement

"It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza," Trump said. "I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's going to be a deal that will end the war."

"It's going to be peace," he continued. 

Trump's remarks came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, where he blasted "western" countries for appeasing and rewarding terrorism. Netanyahu thanked Trump for standing firm and refusing to cave to Islamist mobs. 

Recommended

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Earlier in the week President Trump also address the UN General Assembly and demanded the release of remaining hostages and reminded the world of U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear program.

"Instead of giving into Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now," Trump said.

Netanyahu will meet with Trump at the White House next week after meeting with Arab leaders at the UN Tuesday. 


Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, globalist organizations like the United Nations. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered Them. Matt Vespa
'Hypocrisy on Steroids': Kash Patel Torches Media Over Comey Indictment Jeff Charles
The Crudity of the Obsessive-Compulsive Left Victor Davis Hanson
Foreigners Who Mocked Kirk’s Death Might Soon Regret It Jeff Charles
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class at Annapolis Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement