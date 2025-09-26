Trump: We May Have a Deal on Gaza

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Friday morning upon departure for the Ryder Cup in New York, President Donald Trump said he believes a deal to end Hamas' war in Gaza and to release remaining hostages is likely.

"It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza," Trump said. "I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's going to be a deal that will end the war."

"It's going to be peace," he continued.

Trump's remarks came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, where he blasted "western" countries for appeasing and rewarding terrorism. Netanyahu thanked Trump for standing firm and refusing to cave to Islamist mobs.

Earlier in the week President Trump also address the UN General Assembly and demanded the release of remaining hostages and reminded the world of U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear program.

"Instead of giving into Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now," Trump said.

Netanyahu will meet with Trump at the White House next week after meeting with Arab leaders at the UN Tuesday.

