Trump Blasts Democrats Over Government Shutdown: 'They Never Learn'

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Thursday, President Donald Trump blasted Democrats for refusing to fund the government without pet projects for illegal aliens, which will result in a shutdown next week.

.@POTUS on the Democrats trying to force a government shutdown: "They asked us to do something that's totally unreasonable. They never change — they want to give money away to illegals... and we don't want to do that." pic.twitter.com/PEWvlqFTjV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2025

Congress left town last week, with Republicans working to keep the federal government open on behalf of American citizens.

"The problem is that Democrats only want to meet to repeat their demands that we include FREE healthcare to illegal aliens, half a billion dollars to prop up liberal news outlets, other leftist priorities, and a MASSIVE $1.5 TRILLION spending HIKE in a simple 7-week funding bill. They are holding government funding hostage. Meanwhile, House Republicans are doing our job and restoring regular order to the appropriations process. If Democrats fail to pass our clean, nonpartisan, 24-page CR to keep the government open the American People will know where the blame lies," Speaker Mike Johnson explains.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries asked Trump for a meeting, which was denied.

"The Democrats want Illegal Aliens, many of them VIOLENT CRIMINALS, to receive FREE Healthcare. The Democrats want $500 Million Dollars to help Radical Left News Outfits. The Democrats want to leave DEAD PEOPLE on Medicaid and Social Security rolls, so that Criminals can continue to be allowed to receive that payment, and steal their money," Trump said. "The Democrats want to cut Billions of Dollars from our once vulnerable Rural Hospitals (which we fixed by giving them the largest Cash Infusion, EVER!). The Democrats want men playing in women’s sports, 'Transgender' for EVERYBODY, Open Borders and, perhaps most importantly of all, a five letter word, CRIME (They like it, and we don’t!), and so many other things that will destroy America. We cannot let this happen!"

