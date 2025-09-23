Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN

New York, New York - Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump took down the globalist, 'climate change' and green new scammers piece by piece.

"If you don’t get away from this green scam your country is going to fail. If you don’t reject people that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail," Trump said. "The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions."

.@POTUS at the U.N. General Assembly: "The carbon footprint is a HOAX made up by people with evil intentions and they're heading down a path of TOTAL DESTRUCTION." pic.twitter.com/eeOYrXx8Mx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025

Trump explained the term "climate change" was made up in order to justify broad regulation and a redistribution of wealth.

"The challenge with trade is much the same as with climate: the countries that followed the rules, all their factories have been plundered...by countries that broke the rules. That's why the United States is now applying tariffs to other countries," Trump said, blasting windmills and renewable energy as a “joke.”

Trump also blasted former President Barack Obama for his hypocrisy on the issue.

🚨LOL — @POTUS rips on Obama for being a Green New SCAMMER.



"I remember hearing about the carbon footprint & then President Obama would get into Air Force One...He would fly from Washington to Hawaii to play a round of golf...and then he'd talk about global warming."



CON-JOB! pic.twitter.com/3R76LwqHRE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025

