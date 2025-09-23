'Embarrassing': Trump Rips NATO for Funding Russia's War

New York, New York - Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday President Donald Trump again called out European countries, speicifically NATO members, for their continued fueling of Russia's war against Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a bilateral meeting with Trump that sanctions and new taxes will be levied on European countries that continue to buy Russia oil -- which is preventing the end of the war against Ukraine.

During a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said he believes NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if it enters their sovereign airspace. In recent weeks, Russia has made a number of drone incursions into Denmark and Poland.