Tipsheet

Secret Service Announces Major Bust in New York City

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 23, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

New York, New York - The United States Secret Service announced the dismantling of a major network just in time for the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. 

"The U.S. Secret Service dismantled a network of electronic devices located throughout the New York tristate area that were used to conduct multiple telecommunications-related threats directed towards senior U.S. government officials, which represented an imminent threat to the agency’s protective operations," the Secret Service announced Tuesday. "In addition to carrying out anonymous telephonic threats, these devices could be used to conduct a wide range of telecommunications attacks. This includes disabling cell phone towers, enabling denial of services attacks and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises. While forensic examination of these devices is ongoing, early analysis indicates cellular communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals that are known to federal law enforcement." 

"These devices were concentrated within 35 miles of the global meeting of the United Nations General Assembly now underway in New York City. Given the timing, location and potential for significant disruption to New York telecommunications posed by these devices, the agency moved quickly to disrupt this network," the agency continues, noting an investigation is ongoing. 

Meanwhile, physical security in the Big Apple is extremely tight ahead of President Donald Trump's address to the UN Tuesday morning. 

