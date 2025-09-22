READ IT: Trump Designates Antifa as a Terrorist Organization
Trump to Meet With Schumer as Dems Try to Force a Woke Government Shutdown

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 22, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump will reportedly meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House this week as Democrats attempt to shut down the federal government. 

Schumer and Jeffries are demanding a number of woke pet projects, including taxpayer funded healthcare for illegal aliens, be jammed through a new package to keep the government open. 

"Radical Left Democrats are barreling the country toward a government shutdown if they don’t get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The party of open borders, violent crime, and transgender for everybody is now jeopardizing military pay, critical care for veterans, firefighter pay, disaster relief funding, and many more programs on which Americans rely — while President Donald J. Trump and Republicans are committed to keeping the government open with a clean funding extension," the White House argues. 

Previously, Democrats have argued government shutdowns hurt hardworking Americans. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson is also calling out the hypocrisy.

