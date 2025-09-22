Trump to Meet With Schumer as Dems Try to Force a Woke Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump will reportedly meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House this week as Democrats attempt to shut down the federal government.

Advertisement

Schumer and Jeffries are demanding a number of woke pet projects, including taxpayer funded healthcare for illegal aliens, be jammed through a new package to keep the government open.

"Radical Left Democrats are barreling the country toward a government shutdown if they don’t get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The party of open borders, violent crime, and transgender for everybody is now jeopardizing military pay, critical care for veterans, firefighter pay, disaster relief funding, and many more programs on which Americans rely — while President Donald J. Trump and Republicans are committed to keeping the government open with a clean funding extension," the White House argues.

Previously, Democrats have argued government shutdowns hurt hardworking Americans.

Flashback to @SenSchumer last September:



"If the government shuts down, it will be average Americans who suffer most. A government shutdown means seniors who rely on Social Security could be thrown into chaos."



So what changed, Chuck? pic.twitter.com/eyM07qBYv6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 13, 2025

🚨 The quiet part out loud—Schumer just wants a government shutdown to oppose President Trump. https://t.co/72AeQUCYVl — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) September 20, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson is also calling out the hypocrisy.

Under President Biden, Democrats insisted we must keep the government open.



Now under President Trump they’re saying the opposite.



Last week every single House Democrat but one voted to SHUT DOWN the government.



WATCH Democrats in their own words explain how damaging that is. pic.twitter.com/RNPNpCqheX — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 22, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke politicians? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!