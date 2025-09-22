Hamas Plays More Games With Latest Hostage 'Deal'

Iranian backed Islamic terrorist group Hamas is again playing games as the United States and Israel work to release remaining hostages and dismantle the genocidal organization in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas has drafted a letter to President Donald Trump, asking the American president to guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza," Fox News reports.

Since their attack on October 7, 2023, Hamas has rejected every ceasefire and hostage release agreement offered by Israel. The latest latest letter is expected to be delivered sometime this week. President Donald Trump will speak at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning and host a series of meetings pushing back on efforts to reward Hamas, and their Palestinian supporters, with a state.

President Trump:



“I do not agree with Starmer on the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, or on the issue of the war in Gaza.”



Also Trump:



“I want all the hostages here and now. Not 1 or 2 or 10. All of them!” pic.twitter.com/zHUe6RsNJZ — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) September 18, 2025

President Trump’s message to the UK on recognizing a Palestinian state:



"You're rewarding terrorists!"



pic.twitter.com/x9l0kxUDBi — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 18, 2025

In recent weeks President Donald Trump has said he wants all of the hostages back and that his patience is running out.

"I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive. I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL “BETS” ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!" Trump said last week.

Hamas is still holding 48 hostages, dead and alive, including two Americans.