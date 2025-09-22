VIP
Hamas Plays More Games With Latest Hostage 'Deal'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 22, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Iranian backed Islamic terrorist group Hamas is again playing games as the United States and Israel work to release remaining hostages and dismantle the genocidal organization in the Gaza Strip. 

"Hamas has drafted a letter to President Donald Trump, asking the American president to guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza," Fox News reports. 

Since their attack on October 7, 2023, Hamas has rejected every ceasefire and hostage release agreement offered by Israel. The latest latest letter is expected to be delivered sometime this week. President Donald Trump will speak at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning and host a series of meetings pushing back on efforts to reward Hamas, and their Palestinian supporters, with a state. 

In recent weeks President Donald Trump has said he wants all of the hostages back and that his patience is running out. 

"I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive. I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL “BETS” ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!" Trump said last week. 

Hamas is still holding 48 hostages, dead and alive, including two Americans. 

Ariel Cunio (27) 
Alon Ohel (23) 
Eitan Horn (38) 
Avinatan Or (31) 
Elkana Bohbot (35) 
Evyatar David (24) 
Bipin Joshi (24) 
Ziv Berman (27) 
Gali Berman (27) 
David Cunio (34) 
Eitan Mor (24) 
Maxim Herkin (36) 
Omri Miran (47) 
Bar Abraham Kupershtein (23) 
Guy Gilboa-Dalal (23) 
Nimrod Cohen (20) 
Matan Zangauker (25) 
Tamir Nimrodi (20) 
Matan Angrest (22) 
Segev Kalfon (27) 
Rom Braslavski (21) 
Yosef-Haim Ohana (24) 
Itay Chen (19) - U.S. Citizen
Eliyahu Margalit (75) 
Eitan Levi (52) 
Sahar Baruch (24) 
Joshua Luito Mollel (21) 
Tal Haimi (41) 
Arie Zalmanowicz (85) 
Ran Gvili (24) 
Dror Or (48) 
Tamir Adar (38) 
Ronen Engel (54) 
Inbar Hayman (27) 
Guy Iluz (26) 
Asaf Hamami (41) 
Lior Rudaeff (61) 
Muhammad Al-Atarash (39) 
Meny Godard (73) 
Omer Neutra (21) - U.S. Citizen
Yossi Sharabi (53) 
Daniel Oz (19) 
Daniel Perez (22) 
Uriel Baruch (35) 
Sontia Ok’Krasari (30) 
Sontisek Rintalk (43) 
Amiram Cooper (85) 
Hadar Goldin (23)

