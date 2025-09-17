Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA

Former President Joe Biden's Department of Justice, led by former Attorney General Merrick Garland, worked to put Turning Point USA out of business through a government witch hunt and intimidation.

Advertisement

"In total, 92 Republican targets, including Republican groups and Republican-linked individuals, were placed under the investigative scope of Arctic Frost. On that political list was one of Charlie Kirk’s groups, Turning Point USA," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said during a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday. "In other words, Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus."

2day I released new documents exposing the Biden FBI targeted Republican orgs during Arctic Frost investigation against Pres Trump 92 Republican targets were investigated at taxpayer expense?? WEAPONIZATION OF UR GOVT AGAINST A POLITICAL POV IS WRONG — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 16, 2025

Chuck Grassley details Operation Arctic Fox, which targeted Republican groups, including TPUSA. pic.twitter.com/YPhP1z5qnT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 16, 2025

President Trump responded to the revelations on Truth Social.

"Why was the wonderful Turning Point under INVESTIGATION by “Deranged” Jack Smith and the Corrupt & Incompetent Biden Administration. They tried to force Charlie, and many other people and movements, out of business. They Weaponized the Justice Department against Sleepy Joe Biden’s Political Opponents, including ME!" Trump responded.

"They allowed the daughter of a Judge, on one of the corrupt trials against me, to become the biggest fund raiser for Biden and Kamala, making many Millions of Dollars for herself and her family, but with her father, the Judge, not only refusing to RECUSE himself, but putting a gag order on me, not allowing ANY talk about their family corruption and unprecedented conflict of interest. Every leading legal analyst and pundit said this trial was wrong and should not have been allowed to go forward. But it did because of a Corrupt Judge who will hopefully pay a very big price for his illegal actions, someday!" he continued.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi continue their work to end political weaponization of the Justice Department.