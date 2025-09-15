The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City

Speaking from the Oval Office Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced he will deploy the National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies to Memphis, Tennessee.

.@POTUS: "This team will deploy the full powers of federal law enforcement agencies... to restore public safety and get dangerous career criminals off our streets. In 2024, Memphis had the highest violent crime rate, the highest property crime rate, and the third highest murder… https://t.co/5vzXVT56To pic.twitter.com/3m6Pus0Ihe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2025

Trump was flanked by Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and others when he made the announcement.

"For months, I have been in constant communication with the Trump Administration to develop a multi-phased, strategic plan to combat crime in Memphis, leveraging the full extent of both federal and state resources. The next phase will include a comprehensive mission with the Tennessee National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies, and we are working closely with the Trump Administration to determine the most effective role for each of these agencies to best serve Memphians," Governor Lee released in a statement last week.

"Our goal is to accelerate the positive momentum of Operation Viper — an ongoing FBI mission in Memphis with a dedicated task force of federal, state, and local law enforcement that has already arrested hundreds of the most violent offenders. To further support this mission, I have authorized an additional Tennessee Highway Patrol surge in Shelby County, and THP continues to work closely with the Memphis Police Department through the Bluff City Task Force," he continued. "I’ve been in close contact with the Administration throughout the week, and will be speaking with President Trump this afternoon to work out details of the mission. I’m grateful for the President’s unwavering support and commitment to providing every resource necessary to serve Memphians, and I look forward to working with local officials and law enforcement to continue delivering results. As one of America’s world-class cities, Memphis remains on a path to greatness, and we are not going to let anything hold them back."

The deployment of National Guard and federal resources to Memphis comes after President Trump reestablished federal control of Washington D.C. through an emergency declaration, which expired last week.

"The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital. Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest - In just a few weeks. The “place” is absolutely booming, with restaurants, stores, and businesses packed and, for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME," Trump said on Truth Social Monday morning.

"It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens. If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT," he continued.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in American cities. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our urban centers will be SAFE once again.

