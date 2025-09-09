White House Goes Scorched Earth on Media Ignoring Horrific Murder
Trump's FBI Takes on Another Liberal City
His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden...
U.K. Authorities Cover and Plan to Remove Banksy Artwork Critical of Government Censorship
A Year Later Waukesha School Silent on Trans-Identifying Teen’s Columbine-Like Plot
Hollywood Celebrities Pledge to Boycott Israeli Film Companies, Citing 'Apartheid and Geno...
Zohran Mamdani Plans to Abolish New York's Gang Database
A Violent Armed Robber Is Back on Chicago's Streets After Judge Denies Prosecutor's...
Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom Respond to SCOTUS Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids
Tom Homan Just Made MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Look Like an Even Bigger Fool
Undermining Democracy: Wisconsin's Dane County Board Proposes Ending Special Elections
AOC’s ‘Fight Oligarchy’ Tour Looks More Like a Luxury Vacation
Census Data Exposes Biden’s Economy: Median Household Income Stuck at 2019 Levels
Cruz Warns of ‘Constitutional Crisis’ Over Biden’s Alleged Autopen Pardons
Tipsheet

DOJ Steps in With Federal Charge for Heinous Charlotte Murderer

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 09, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Department of Justice is stepping in with a federal charge against DeCarlos Brown Jr. in the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail. 

Advertisement

“Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi released in a statement. “I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man.”

On Monday night, FBI Director Kash Patel indicated a federal charge was coming and that the FBI had been investigating the murder with local police since it occurred on August 22. 

"On August 22, 2025, at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to a call for service related to an assault that occurred on the Lynx Blue Line light rail in Charlotte. Callers indicated that a woman had been stabbed by a male. Responding officers located the victim inside the railcar. The victim, subsequently identified as Iryna Zarutska, had sustained fatal stab wounds. A pocketknife and other items were collected from the scene," DOJ details. 

Recommended

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed the victim entering the light rail car and sitting down in the row in front of Brown. Approximately four minutes later, Brown pulled a knife from his pocket and unfolded it before striking the victim three times from behind. Following the attack, Brown walked away from the victim," DOJ continues. "If convicted, Brown faces a maximum statutory sentence of life in prison or death. Ultimately, his sentence will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Just Made MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Look Like an Even Bigger Fool Amy Curtis
An Illegal Immigrant Killed His Young Daughter – Now He's Got a Message for Gov. Pritzker Jeff Charles
Great Thunberg's Latest Flotilla Set Ablaze in Israeli Drone Attack. Oh Wait... Dmitri Bolt
White House Goes Scorched Earth on Media Ignoring Horrific Murder Katie Pavlich
Cracker Barrel Just Made Another Shocking Reversal Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Advertisement