Tipsheet

Sorry Libs, People Love Trump's D.C. Takeover

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 14, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The polling is in on President Donald Trump's take back of Washington D.C. and his overall handling of crime. Like everything else, he's crushing it and sane Americans approve of his approach — especially when compared to former President Joe Biden. 

Residents of D.C. are speaking out and relieved the National Guard is in town to restore law and order. In fact, they wish it happened sooner and are lamenting the consequences of local leadership keeping the feds out. 

Dozens of arrests are being made every night as federal agents work with local police to take criminals off of the streets. Things are going so well, even the libs at MSNBC are blasting Democrats for opposing Trump's efforts. 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

