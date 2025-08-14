Sorry Libs, People Love Trump's D.C. Takeover

The polling is in on President Donald Trump's take back of Washington D.C. and his overall handling of crime. Like everything else, he's crushing it and sane Americans approve of his approach — especially when compared to former President Joe Biden.

CNN POLL: Americans overwhelmingly prefer President Trump's approach to crime over Biden's. pic.twitter.com/mI27wuT63t — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2025

Residents of D.C. are speaking out and relieved the National Guard is in town to restore law and order. In fact, they wish it happened sooner and are lamenting the consequences of local leadership keeping the feds out.

D.C.: "When you hear from city leaders and others that crime is actually down, are you seeing that?"



"No. I'm not seeing it. We're seeing carjackings, violence in the communities... think about how many lives could've been saved just by having [the National Guard] on the scene." pic.twitter.com/tG4whmOSMg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

People in DC are already feeling the benefits of Trump taking over 🔥👇🏼



“I came all the way down Pennsylvania Avenue this morning. So peaceful here. I don’t smell no weed. I don’t see no homeless people.” pic.twitter.com/xVfcdUuYHJ — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 13, 2025

Dozens of arrests are being made every night as federal agents work with local police to take criminals off of the streets. Things are going so well, even the libs at MSNBC are blasting Democrats for opposing Trump's efforts.

MORNING JOE SCORCHES DEMOCRATS ON D.C. CRIME DENIAL: "91% of Washington residents say crime is a problem... with black residents and lower-income residents significantly more worried about crime than white residents and those with higher incomes." pic.twitter.com/5USpFzj3hL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

