Trump Details Plans to Make Washington D.C. Beautiful Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 13, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Speaking to reporters at the Kennedy Center Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a preview about how his administration plans to make Washington D.C. not just safer, but functional and beautiful again. 

"We’re going to redo roads. We're going to redo the medians, the pavers," Trump said. "We’re going to take all the graffiti off. We're gonna have to remove the tents and the people that are living in our parks. We're going to be redoing the parks—the grasses and all."

During a briefing at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed options for the homeless. 

"Seventy homeless encampments have been removed by the U.S. Park Police," Leavitt revealed. "There are only two homeless encampments remaining in D.C. federal parks under the National Park Service's jurisdiction, and the removal of those two remaining camps is scheduled for this week."

"If they refuse [removal], they [homeless] will be susceptible to fines or to jail time. These are pre-existing laws that are already on the books. They have not been enforced," she continued, adding there are options to go to shelters or seek substance abuse treatment. 

The Park Police have been removing homeless encampments. After Trump declared an emergency in the District, they have even more power to enforce the law. 

