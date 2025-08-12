Another University Gets Nailed for Civil Rights Violations

After a lengthy investigation, the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division found George Washington University violated the civil rights of students by engaging in a pro-terrorism agenda on campus.

"Today, the Department of Justice finds George Washington University (GWU) in violation of federal civil rights law by acting deliberately indifferent to the hostile educational environment for Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty," DOJ released in a statement Tuesday. "The Civil Rights Division’s investigation was conducted pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination, harassment, and abuse based on race or national origin, by recipients of federal financial assistance. The Division finds that GWU took no meaningful action and was instead deliberately indifferent to the complaints it received, the misconduct that occurred, and the harms that were suffered by its Jewish and Israeli students and faculty. The Justice Department will seek immediate remediation with GWU for its civil rights violations."

⚖️ @TheJusticeDept Finds George Washington University Deliberately Indifferent to Antisemitic Discrimination



“Every student has the right to equal educational opportunities without fear of harassment or abuse,” said @AAGDhillon. “No one is above the law, and universities that… pic.twitter.com/2uixb7Tk6S — DOJ Civil Rights Division (@CivilRights) August 12, 2025

GWU is one of many universities under fire for violating the civil rights of students, joining Harvard, Columbia, UCLA, Duke and others.

"THIS Civil Right Division will not stand by as universities violate our civil rights laws. GWU broke the law," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillom released in a statement. "Schools that fail to protect students will face consequences."

Columbia University will pay a $200 million fine for civil right violations while Harvard is facing $500 million fee. Stay tuned for the others.