In Hilarious Fashion, Trump Takes Questions From a New Spot at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 05, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters at the White House Tuesday from a new location. 

"More ways to spend my money. We'll show you. It's just another way to spend my money for the country," Trump said about what he was doing on the roof. 

During his first term, Trump donated his annual salary to a variety of different government agencies and causes. In his second term, he will also donate his earnings as Commander-in-Chief. 

Last week the White House announced Trump plans to construct a new, $200 million ballroom for official events. Trump was on the roof Tuesday to survey the site. 

"For 150 years, Presidents, Administrations, and White House Staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed. President Donald J. Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people," the White House details. 

"The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance," they continue. "The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people — a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House."

