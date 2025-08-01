Nate Morris Asks a Pointed Question to His GOP Primary Opponents in New...
VIP
Only Unattractive Leftists Are Upset About Sydney Sweeney
CIA Agent Who Reportedly Authored 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She...
Two of Obama's Most Prominent Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers Penned an Op-Ed. It...
Here Are the Top Lies John Brennan Told to Push the Russian Collusion...
This Jewish Gun Club Offers a Better Way to Protect Against Antisemitism
This Stephen Colbert Interview Shows Just Why Kamala Harris Deserved to Lose
America's 'Happiest' Golfer Has a Timeless Message: Family First
Mark Levin Fits Big Ideas in a Little Book
Heading Toward Midterm Elections, Democrats Not Up Off the Floor
Unburdened by What Has Been
Canada PM Carney Responds to Trump's Tariff Increase
Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
There's Been a Disturbing Update About the Arkansas Couple Murdered While Hiking With...
Tipsheet

DHS Busts Ring of Illegal Alien Thieves

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 01, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Department of Homeland Security has taken a female led crime ring off the streets in Massachusetts. 

Six women, illegally in the United States from Romania with Maryland addresses, worked to burglarize a number of homes in multiple states. They've been evading police after stealing private property and violating U.S. immigration law. 

Advertisement

"Mihaela Ion, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes conspiracy to commit breaking and entering," DHS details about one of the women. "Jajela Chiciu, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes multiple thefts and charged with conspiracy, with four known offenses involving stolen property under $1,500."

"Elizabeth Sardaru, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes first degree burglary, conspiracy, receiving known stolen property, burglary, and grand theft across multiple jurisdictions," DHS continues.

All six detainees face multiple charges, including felonies, and many have active warrants from a number of states. 

Local police partnered with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to bring their crime spree to an end. ICE lodged detainers on the women, which were honored. 

Recommended

Two of Obama's Most Prominent Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers Penned an Op-Ed. It Got Blown Up Already. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“This burglary ring will no longer be able to victimize American citizens,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released in a statement about the arrests. “These criminal illegal aliens should have never should have been allowed to walk free on Massachusetts streets to steal from Americans—And under President Trump and Secretary Noem, they won’t.”

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Two of Obama's Most Prominent Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers Penned an Op-Ed. It Got Blown Up Already. Matt Vespa
CIA Agent Who Reportedly Authored 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't Write It Matt Vespa
Unburdened by What Has Been Guy Benson
This Stephen Colbert Interview Shows Just Why Kamala Harris Deserved to Lose Jeff Charles
Frail Man Who Hid Prostate Cancer From Public Emerges to Deliver Incoherent Address in Front of Lawyers Matt Vespa
The Cincinnati Cop-Outs Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Two of Obama's Most Prominent Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers Penned an Op-Ed. It Got Blown Up Already. Matt Vespa
Advertisement