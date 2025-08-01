DHS Busts Ring of Illegal Alien Thieves

The Department of Homeland Security has taken a female led crime ring off the streets in Massachusetts.

Six women, illegally in the United States from Romania with Maryland addresses, worked to burglarize a number of homes in multiple states. They've been evading police after stealing private property and violating U.S. immigration law.

"Mihaela Ion, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes conspiracy to commit breaking and entering," DHS details about one of the women. "Jajela Chiciu, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes multiple thefts and charged with conspiracy, with four known offenses involving stolen property under $1,500."

"Elizabeth Sardaru, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes first degree burglary, conspiracy, receiving known stolen property, burglary, and grand theft across multiple jurisdictions," DHS continues.

All six detainees face multiple charges, including felonies, and many have active warrants from a number of states.

Local police partnered with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to bring their crime spree to an end. ICE lodged detainers on the women, which were honored.

“This burglary ring will no longer be able to victimize American citizens,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released in a statement about the arrests. “These criminal illegal aliens should have never should have been allowed to walk free on Massachusetts streets to steal from Americans—And under President Trump and Secretary Noem, they won’t.”

