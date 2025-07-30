Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine?

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith, who did his best to throw President Donald Trump in federal prison during the 2024 presidential election and the man behind the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, may soon get a taste of his own medicine.

"I write requesting the Office of Special Counsel to investigate whether Jack Smith, Special Counsel for Attorney General Merrick Garland, unlawfully took political actions to influence the 2024 election to harm then-candidate President Donald Trump. As the Office of the Special Counsel is tasked with ensuring federal employees aren’t conducting partisan political activity under the guise of their federal employment, you’re well situated to determine whether Smith broke the law," Republican Senator Tom Cotton wrote in a letter to Acting Special Counsel Jamieson Greer in the United States Office of Special Counsel Wednesday. "Many of Smith’s legal actions seem to have no rationale except for an attempt to affect the 2024 election results—actions that would violate federal law."

Jack Smith is a partisan Democrat who weaponized the law against President Trump to help Dems win. I’ve asked the Office of Special Counsel to investigate his actions that likely violated the law to influence the election. pic.twitter.com/64v6U3Y0wH — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 30, 2025

Smith resigned from the Department of Justice in January 2025, just days before President Trump was inaugurated and after losing a series of court battles.

"Special Counsel Smith pushed for an out-of-the-ordinary, rushed trial for President Trump, with jury selection to begin just two weeks before the Iowa caucuses. No other case of this magnitude and complexity would come to trial this quickly," Cotton added on X. "Special Counsel Smith tried to bypass the normal process and go right to the Supreme Court, but gave no reason why his abnormal request should be granted. The real reason was to get a quick ruling to damage Trump before the election—a partisan, unlawful action."

"Special Counsel Smith filed for a “procedurally irregular” brief, with no defense motion pending, on September 24, 2024 which may violate DOJ’s 60-day rule before Election Day. This was breathlessly covered by the press in a way to damage Trump," he continued. "This brief was 165 pages, four times greater than the normal maximum page limit, and included what was at the time secret grand jury testimony. Why? To help Kamala and hurt Trump. There is no other reason. These actions were not standard, necessary, or justified. They were the actions of a political actor masquerading as a public official. That’s why I’ve asked this unprecedented interference in the 2024 election be immediately investigated by OSC."

Here's more on the backstory of Smith abusing his power:

🚨 @MarkPaoletta: Jack Smith was a cancer who did everything in his power to take down President Trump.



“People who abuse their power should be held accountable.” pic.twitter.com/1YfbscIJqG — Center for Renewing America (@amrenewctr) November 7, 2024

