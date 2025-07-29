Another University Is Under Investigation for Civil Rights Violations

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into Duke University for illegal and discriminatory practices -- highlighting serious concerns about race being used for hiring, admissions and scholarships. Most alarmingly, these woke standards have been implemented at the medical school.

"Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) initiated a directed investigation into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal for allegedly violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI). This investigation is based on recent reporting alleging that Duke University (Duke) discriminates on the bases of race, color, and/or national origin by using these factors to select law journal members," the Department of Education announced Monday.

Blatantly discriminatory practices that are illegal have become all too common in our educational institution.



Today, @SecKennedy and I sent Duke a letter insisting it restore merit and lawfulness on campus, and launched investigations into their conduct. pic.twitter.com/9BlRi0dtY4 — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) July 28, 2025

"Separately, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent a joint letter to Duke University leadership outlining shared concerns about the use of race preferences in Duke’s hiring, admissions, and scholarship decisions," the statement continues. "The letter requests that Duke “review all policies and practices at Duke Health for the illegal use of race preferences, take immediate action to reform all of those that unlawfully take account of race or ethnicity to bestow benefits or advantages, and provide clear and verifiable assurances to the government that Duke’s new policies will be implemented faithfully going forward—including by making all necessary organizational, leadership, and personnel changes to ensure the necessary reforms will be durable.”

A lack of merit based qualification in the medical field in recent years is not only a violation of Civil Rights, it puts the lives of patients in danger.

"We are making it clear that federal funding must support excellence—not race—in medical education, research, and training," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said about the inquiry."Today, Secretary McMahon and I are calling on Duke to address serious allegations of racial discrimination by forming a Merit and Civil Rights Committee to work with the Federal government to uphold civil rights and merit-based standards at Duke Health."

Just last week Columbia University agreed to pay the federal government $200 million for a series of civil rights violations, specifically against Jewish students, on campus. Harvard is also under investigation and fighting the Trump administration with a lawsuit.

Editor's Note: Wokeness has no place in our education or medical systems.

