New York City Just Earned Itself a Lawsuit From DOJ

The Department of Justice slapped New York City and Mayor Eric Adams with a lawsuit Thursday for ongoing and destructive sanctuary city policies that shield violent criminal aliens and impede federal law enforcement.

"The Department of Justice is suing New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for continuing to obstruct law enforcement with sanctuary city policies.If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will," Attorney General Pam Bondi announced.

On Tuesday Bondi touted DOJ efforts against Louisville, which dropped sanctuary city policies after a warning a lawsuit was on the table.

"In a major victory for the Department of Justice, the city of Louisville is dropping its sanctuary city policies as a result of a strong written warning from my office," Bondi announced. "This should set an example to other cities. Instead of forcing us to sue you — which we will, without hesitation — follow the law, get rid of sanctuary policies, and work with us to fix the illegal immigration crisis."

The new lawsuit comes as the battle between New York and New York City against the Department of Homeland Security heats up. Over the weekend, an off duty Border Patrol agent was shot in the face by two illegal aliens with long criminal records. Since January, attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are up by 800 percent.

🚨🚨🚨Tom Homan has a message for sanctuary cities:



"I will work very hard with Secretary Noem to keep President Trump's promise and his commitment several weeks ago that sanctuary cities are now our PRIORITY. We're gonna FLOOD THE ZONE." pic.twitter.com/wnb6Qfh7Wi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

During the Biden administration, Adams welcomed buses full of illegal immigrants into the city and slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending them.

