Harmeet Dillon Has a Special Message for DEI

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon detailed the Trump administration's plans to rid major institutions of illegal and discriminatory Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

“With these efforts underway, Senators, the goal is clear: either DEI will end on its own, or we will kill it.” -@AAGDhillon pic.twitter.com/SjPY14XuOc — DOJ Civil Rights Division (@CivilRights) July 23, 2025

Under Dhillon's leadership of the Civil Rights Division, a number of educational institutions, local governments and corporations have been forced to rid themselves of DEI practices. In the process, many of them have attempted to rebrand or hide their DEI programs under new names.

🚨BUSTED: @VanderbiltU's Janet Roberts was CAUGHT ON CAMERA disparaging Sen. Marsha Blackburn and hiding the school's DEI practices.



"God help us...[@MarshaBlackburn's] ridiculous"



"We are heavily supported by federal funding...[so] we're not advertising diversity and… pic.twitter.com/CIxV6FCrwe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2025

On Wednesday night, the Trump administration scored a major victory against Columbia University for civil rights violations on campus.

"I am pleased to announce that the Trump Administration has reached a historic agreement with Columbia University. Columbia has agreed to pay a penalty of $200 Million Dollars to the United States Government for violating Federal Law, in addition to over $20 Million to their Jewish employees who were unlawfully targeted and harassed. Columbia has also committed to ending their ridiculous DEI policies, admitting students based ONLY on MERIT, and protecting the Civil Liberties of their students on campus," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Numerous other Higher Education Institutions that have hurt so many, and been so unfair and unjust, and have wrongly spent federal money, much of it from our government, are upcoming. It’s a great honor to have been involved, and I want to thank and congratulate Secretary Linda McMahon, and all those who worked with us on this important deal. I also want to thank and commend Columbia University for agreeing to do what is right. I look forward to watching them have a great future in our Country, maybe greater than ever before!"

DEI lawsuits and investigations against Harvard, the University of California, Vanderbilt University and other institutions are ongoing.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle illegal and discriminatory "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" practices.

