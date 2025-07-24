CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion...
We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs
Oh, You Knew This Pivot on the Russian Collusion Docs Was Coming on...
James Clapper Did Something That Shows He's Nervous About the New Russian Collusion...
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh
This State Told Christian Bookstore Owners to Violate Their Beliefs or Be Shut...
Feds Indict Man for Planting Bombs All Over New York City – You...
Measuring What Americans Think About Immigration
In MacArthur Park, How Times Have Changed
Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities?
This AG Is Suing Planned Parenthood. Here’s Why.
5 Universities Under Investigation Over 'Dreamer' Scholarships
The Creator and the Scopes Trial
Tipsheet

Harmeet Dillon Has a Special Message for DEI

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 24, 2025 11:45 AM
Harmeet Dhillon

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon detailed the Trump administration's plans to rid major institutions of illegal and discriminatory Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

Advertisement

Under Dhillon's leadership of the Civil Rights Division, a number of educational institutions, local governments and corporations have been forced to rid themselves of DEI practices. In the process, many of them have attempted to rebrand or hide their DEI programs under new names. 

On Wednesday night, the Trump administration scored a major victory against Columbia University for civil rights violations on campus. 

"I am pleased to announce that the Trump Administration has reached a historic agreement with Columbia University. Columbia has agreed to pay a penalty of $200 Million Dollars to the United States Government for violating Federal Law, in addition to over $20 Million to their Jewish employees who were unlawfully targeted and harassed. Columbia has also committed to ending their ridiculous DEI policies, admitting students based ONLY on MERIT, and protecting the Civil Liberties of their students on campus," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Numerous other Higher Education Institutions that have hurt so many, and been so unfair and unjust, and have wrongly spent federal money, much of it from our government, are upcoming. It’s a great honor to have been involved, and I want to thank and congratulate Secretary Linda McMahon, and all those who worked with us on this important deal. I also want to thank and commend Columbia University for agreeing to do what is right. I look forward to watching them have a great future in our Country, maybe greater than ever before!"

Recommended

Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion Hoax Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

DEI lawsuits and investigations against Harvard, the University of California, Vanderbilt University and other institutions are ongoing. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle illegal and discriminatory "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" practices. 

Help us report on efforts to protect civil rights by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion Hoax Docs Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled Matt Vespa
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh Kurt Schlichter
This State Told Christian Bookstore Owners to Violate Their Beliefs or Be Shut Down – They Chose to Fight Jeff Charles
We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Is Decapitation a Job Americans Won't Do? Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion Hoax Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement