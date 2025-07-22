Hunter Biden's Reason for Why His Father Got Destroyed by Trump Might Have...
Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 22, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a major change in sanctuary status for Louisville Tuesday morning as the administration continues its pressure campaign against Democrat mayors and governors for harboring violent criminal illegal aliens. 

"In a major victory for the Department of Justice, the city of Louisville is dropping its sanctuary city policies as a result of a strong written warning from my office," Bondi announced. "This should set an example to other cities. Instead of forcing us to sue you — which we will, without hesitation — follow the law, get rid of sanctuary policies, and work with us to fix the illegal immigration crisis."

The news comes just one day after Border Czar Tom Homan said the Trump administration is going to "flood the zone" to find criminals in sanctuary jurisdictions across the country. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem continues to urge sanctuary jurisdictions to change their polices and work with the federal government to remove threats from American communities. 

