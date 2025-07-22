Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a major change in sanctuary status for Louisville Tuesday morning as the administration continues its pressure campaign against Democrat mayors and governors for harboring violent criminal illegal aliens.

"In a major victory for the Department of Justice, the city of Louisville is dropping its sanctuary city policies as a result of a strong written warning from my office," Bondi announced. "This should set an example to other cities. Instead of forcing us to sue you — which we will, without hesitation — follow the law, get rid of sanctuary policies, and work with us to fix the illegal immigration crisis."

The news comes just one day after Border Czar Tom Homan said the Trump administration is going to "flood the zone" to find criminals in sanctuary jurisdictions across the country.

🚨🚨🚨Tom Homan has a message for sanctuary cities:



"I will work very hard with Secretary Noem to keep President Trump's promise and his commitment several weeks ago that sanctuary cities are now our PRIORITY. We're gonna FLOOD THE ZONE." pic.twitter.com/wnb6Qfh7Wi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

.@RealTomHoman on NYC: "We're going to FLOOD THE ZONE of sanctuary cities. We're sending additional agents... If they don't give us access to the bad guy in Rikers Island or at the precincts, then we'll go into the neighborhood and find him. We're not going to give up on this." pic.twitter.com/yRG1U2cdLM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 22, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem continues to urge sanctuary jurisdictions to change their polices and work with the federal government to remove threats from American communities.

