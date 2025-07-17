Trump Recently Had a Special Medical Evaluation. Here’s Why.
Tipsheet

White House Blasts Latest Amnesty Proposal From Republicans

Katie Pavlich
July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Wednesday evening, Republican and Democrat lawmakers on Capitol Hill introduced new amnesty legislation on Capitol Hill in order to "restore dignity" to individuals in the United States illegally. 

"Mr. President, only you have the ability and political courage to fix what others didn’t dare to touch," Salazar said during a press conference about the legislation in Spanish. "The Dignity Law is your opportunity to achieve the best immigration deal the United States has ever seen. This is your moment, and I believe you are the leader God has chosen to seize it." 

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
The White House was asked about the legislation Thursday and while the bill hasn't been thoroughly reviewed, measures currently included are seen as amnesty. 

Meanwhile, the White House is touting successful efforts to prompt illegal aliens to self deport.

