Trump Hits Back at Claims Iran’s Nuclear Program Wasn’t Obliterated

AIR FORCE ONE - Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One and on his way to NATO Tuesday, President Donald Trump pushed back on claims U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure were ineffective.

“Our B-2 pilots made this all possible. Has a magnificent hit in the dark of night, with no moon, no light, no nothing. They hit the target perfectly, wiped it out. And the press is very disrespectful. I saw CNN fake news going ‘Well maybe it wasn’t a perfect hit.’ It was perfect,” Trump said. “It was very disrespectful to those great geniuses and patriots that flew those planes through tremendous danger. So CNN and MSDNC are a disgrace, and so are the others. Pretty much all are a disgrace. It’s an amazing period of time.”

Trump referred to a CNN report with unnamed “administration sources” claiming the nuclear program was set back mere weeks.

“This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as ‘top secret’ but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added. “This is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program.”

“Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration,” she continued.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has assessed the U.S. strikes did significant damage to Iran’s nuclear program.

IAEA chief tells @marthamaccallum on Fox: US strikes and Israeli operations have “significantly” set back Iran’s nuclear program. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 24, 2025