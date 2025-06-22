Trump Has a Question About Regime Change in Iran

In the lead up to President Trump's decision to take out Iran's nuclear program with the force of the U.S. military Saturday night, toppling of the Iranian regime has been a hot topic of discussion.

During a press conference at the Pentagon Sunday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth explained the administration's thinking on the issue.

"This mission was not and has not been about regime change. The President authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program," Hegseth said.

Hegseth on U.S. strikes targeting Iran's nuclear sites: "This mission was not and has not been about regime change. The President authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program." pic.twitter.com/RdorWE0ltZ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 22, 2025

On Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue.

"It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

In the lead up to the U.S. strikes, the Israeli Air Force took out a number of the Iranian regime's top military leaders.

The IDF eliminated 4 senior Iranian intelligence officials, including the Head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization.



Yesterday, IAF fighter jets guided by precise IDF intelligence struck a structure in Tehran housing top Iranian intelligence officials.



The 4 officials are:… pic.twitter.com/nygndSwY6h — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025

On the regime change question with the standard of “no enrichment and no nuclear weapons,” the Iranian regime is the party pursuing a nuclear weapon and they’ll never stop. IDF has taken many of them out. So, the logical and natural conclusion is “regime change” by attrition. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 19, 2025

Before the radical regime took over in 1979, which started with the Iranian hostage crisis when 66 Americans were held for more than 400 days in the country, Israel and the United States were not enemies with Iran.