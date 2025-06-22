Here's What Impressed This MSNBC Host About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran
Tipsheet

Trump Has a Question About Regime Change in Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 22, 2025 6:00 PM
Pool via AP

In the lead up to President Trump's decision to take out Iran's nuclear program with the force of the U.S. military Saturday night, toppling of the Iranian regime has been a hot topic of discussion. 

During a press conference at the Pentagon Sunday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth explained the administration's thinking on the issue. 

 "This mission was not and has not been about regime change. The President authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program," Hegseth said.  

On Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue. 

"It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

In the lead up to the U.S. strikes, the Israeli Air Force took out a number of the Iranian regime's top military  leaders. 

Before the radical regime took over in 1979, which started with the Iranian hostage crisis when 66 Americans were held for more than 400 days in the country, Israel and the United States were not enemies with Iran. 

