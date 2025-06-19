Eric Swalwell Posted the Cringiest, Most Ridiculous Video About the Ongoing ICE Raids
Tipsheet

Trump Puts a Deadline on His Iran Decision

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 19, 2025 2:10 PM
Pool via AP

Speaking from the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a message from President Donald Trump about his plans for Iran. 

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt said. "The President is unafraid to use strength if necessary. Iran and the entire world should know, the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, and we have capabilities that no other country on this planet possesses."

She also urged skeptics to trust the process and Trump's record. 

"President Trump has incredible instincts, and President Trump kept America and the world safe in his first term as president in implementing a 'Peace Through Strength' foreign policy agenda," she said. 

In the Oval Office Wednesday, Trump repeatedly warned the Iranian regime his patience has run out and chided them for refusing an earlier deal. He also said the Iranian nuclear program would end after an unconditional surrender or with force if necessary. 

"We're not looking for a ceasefire. We're looking for a total and complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon," Trump said. "I don't want to get involved either, but I've been saying for 20 years — maybe longer — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon." 

"They'd [Iranian regime] use it. I believe they'd use it," he continued. "They should've made that deal. I had a great deal for them. They should've made that deal. In the end, they decided not to do it — and now they wish they did it," he continued. 

American diplomats are currently in touch with the Iranian regime about next steps. 

