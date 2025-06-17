VP Vance Gives His View of Iran 'From the Inside'
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Sends a Powerful Message to Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 17, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fresh off his visit and short trip to the G7 in Canada, President Donald Trump is spending the morning in the White House Situation Room going over options as the Iranian regime refuses to surrender its nuclear program. Trump reiterated his position aboard Air Force One that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and said he wants a real "end" to the issue -- either through force or surrender. 

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who has been in and out of a bomb shelter since last Thursday night, knows the situation is serious and is urging Trump to listen to God as he makes his decisions:

"Mr President, God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century-maybe ever," Huckabee wrote to Trump from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which was shared on Truth Social. "The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else. You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice." 

"I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts. No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don't reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage vou. I believe vou will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else's. You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job is to be the last one to leave," he continued. "I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down! You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you!"

Meanwhile, Iran is still launching ballistic missiles into Israel. After days of direct hits in major population centers, they're being shot down by a number of defense systems -- including Israeli fighter jets over Iran and the U.S. THAAD system in the region. 



 

Tags: CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM

